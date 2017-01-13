Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

This year’s Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics’ Dorian Award nominations have been announced, and it’s more good news for Moonlight.

The gay coming-of-age drama lead the pack with seven nominations, including ‘Best Film’, and will be hoping for more glory after scooping the coveted Golden Globe for ‘Best Picture’ earlier this week.

Directed by Barry Jenkins – who is also nominated for the Dorian Award ‘Best Director’ – at the the film documents the life of a young, black gay kid growing up in an down-and-out part of Miami as he transitions from child, to adolescent, to adult. You can read our exclusive feature on the film in Attitude’s February issue, available to download an in shops now.

Also up for ‘Best Film’ at the Dorian Awards are Jackie, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and 20th Century Women, while Moonlight will compete against Being 17, Closet Monster, Other People and The Handmaiden in the ‘Best LGBTQ Film’ category.

Elsewhere, Looking, Orange is the New Black, RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars, The Real O’Neals and Transparent are up for ‘LGBTQ TV Show of the Year’, while the likes of Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie and James Franco’s gay porn drama King Cobra have received nominations in our favourite category: ‘Campy Film of the Year’.

The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) is comprised of 170 journalists from the US, UK and Canada, who will decide the winners of this year’s awards, which were named in honor of the writer Oscar Wilde, in reference to his novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

This year’s Dorian Award winners will be announced on Thursday, January 26, with a Winners Toast set to take place on Saturday February 18 in Los Angeles.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

Film of the Year

Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Moonlight (A24)

20th Century Women (A24)

Director of the Year

(Film or Television)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Pablo Larraín, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Park Chan-wook, The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women (A24)

Viola Davis, Fences (Paramount)

Isabelle Huppert, Elle (Sony Classics)

Emma Stone, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Natalie Portman, Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight (A24)

Ryan Gosling, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight (A24)

Denzel Washington, Fences (Paramount)

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Being 17 (Strand)

Closet Monster (Strand)

Moonlight (A24)

Other People (Vertical)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Elle (Sony Classics)

Neruda (The Orchard)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Things to Come (Sundance Selects)

Toni Erdmann (Sony Pictures Classics)

Screenplay of the Year

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight (A24)

Efthymis Filippou, Yorgos Lanthimos, The Lobster (A24)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Summit/Lionsgate)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Roadside/Amazon Studios)

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women (A24)

Documentary of the Year

(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia)

O.J. Made in America (ESPN Films)

13th (Netflix)

Tickled (Magnolia)

Weiner (Netflix)

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Arrival (Paramount)

Jackie (Fox Searchlight)

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Moonlight (A24)

The Handmaiden (Amazon Studios)

Unsung Film of the Year

American Honey (A24)

Captain Fantastic (Bleecker Street)

Christine (The Orchard)

Other People (Vertical)

Sing Street (The Weinstein Company)

Campy Film of the Year

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (Fox Searchlight)

King Cobra (IFC Midnight)

Nocturnal Animals (Focus Features)

The Dressmaker (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

The Neon Demon (Broadgreen/Amazon Studios)

TV Drama of the Year

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (FX)

Westworld (HBO)

TV Comedy of the Year

Atlanta (FX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (CW)

Insecure (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Veep (FX)

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson (FX)

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Sarah Paulson, American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson (FX)

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things (Netflix)

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Beyonce, “Lemonade,” MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)

Kelly Clarkson, “Piece by Piece,” American Idol (Fox)

Lady Gaga – “Til It Happens to You,” The 88th Academy Awards (ABC)

Jennifer Hudson, “I Know Where I’ve Been,” Hairspray Live! (NBC)

Kate McKinnon “Hallelujah,” Saturday Night Live (NBC)

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Looking: The Movie (HBO)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Fleabag (Amazon)

Lady Dynamite (Netflix)

London Spy (BBC America)

Please Like Me (Pivot)

The Real O’Neals (ABC)

Campy TV Show of the Year

Finding Prince Charming (Logo)

Fuller House (Netflix)

Hairspray Live! (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Logo)

Scream Queens (Fox)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Fox)

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year

Millie Bobby Brown

Lucas Hedges

Connor Jessup

Ruth Negga

Trevante Rhodes

Wilde Wit of the Year

(honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Samantha Bee

Carrie Fisher

Bill Maher

Kate McKinnon

John Oliver

Wilde Artist of the Year

(honoring a truly groundbreaking force in the fields of film, theater and/or television)

Beyonce

Viola Davis

Barry Jenkins

Kate McKinnon

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Timeless Star

(to an actor or performer whose exemplary career is marked by character, wisdom and wit)

John Waters

