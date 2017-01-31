‘Moonlight’, ‘Looking’ and Frank Ocean among nominees at GLAAD Media Awards

Awards Season with Attitude, sponsored by discoverlosangeles.com.

LGBT media organisation GLAAD has announced the nominees for its 28th annual awards, showcasing the best film, television, music and journalism which represents the gay community.

This year’s awards will see US singer-songwriter Frank Ocean will go head-to-head with the likes of Lady Gaga, Elton John and Sia to be named ‘Outstanding Music Artist’, while Looking: The Movie has been nominated for ‘Outstanding TV Movie or limited series’ alongside London Spy, the Rocky Horror Picture Show re-make, Vicious: The Finale and US drama series Eyewitness.

For a ceremony designed to highlight progress in gay representation, however, there are signs that diversity in Hollywood has been thin on the ground this year.

Only two films make up GLAAD’s most prestigious category for ‘Outstanding film’, the Oscar-nominated Moonlight and last year’s blockbuster sci-fi sequel Star Trek Beyond – the fewest films in the category since 2003, according to The LA Times.

“At a time when progress is at a critical juncture, it is imperative that Hollywood tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity — and build understanding that brings all communities closer together,” says GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

“This year’s nominees have created images and storylines that challenge misconceptions and broaden understanding, accelerating acceptance and equality for LGBTQ people across the globe.”

In total, There are 115 nominees in 21 English-language categories and 41 Spanish-language nominees in 11 categories. The winners will be announced at the two awards nights on 1 April in Los Angeles and on 6 May in New York.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASEMoonlight

Star Trek BeyondOUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASEThe Handmaiden

Naz & Maalik

Other People

Spa Night

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Grace and Frankie

Modern Family

One Mississippi

The Real O’Neals

Steven Universe

Survivor’s Remorse

Take My Wife

Transparent OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES The Fosters

Grey’s Anatomy

Hap and Leonard

How to Get Away with Murder

The OA

Orphan Black

Shadowhunters

Shameless

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE

(in a series without a regular LGBTQ character) “Attention Deficit” The Loud House

“Bar Fights” Drunk History

“Johnson & Johnson” Black-ish

“San Junipero” Black Mirror

“Vegan Cinderella” Easy OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES Eyewitness

London Spy

Looking: The Movie

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again

Vicious: The Finale

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARYMapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures

Out of Iraq

The Same Difference

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four

The Trans ListOUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAMGaycation

I Am Cait

I Am Jazz

The Prancing Elites Project

Blood Orange, Freetown Sound

Brandy Clark, Big Day in a Small Town

Tyler Glenn, Excommunication

Ty Herndon, House on Fire

Elton John, Wonderful Crazy Night

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Sia, This is Acting

Tegan and Sara, Love You to Death OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK All-New X-Men, written by Dennis Hopeless

Black Panther, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates

DC Comics Bombshells, written by Marguerite Bennett

Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio

Love is Love, anthology originated by Marc Andreyko

Lumberjanes, written by Shannon Watters, Kat Leyh

Midnighter / Midnighter and Apollo, written by Steve Orlando

Patsy Walker, A.K.A Hellcat!, written by Kate Leth

Saga, written by Brian K. Vaughan

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA



The Bold and The Beautiful OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE



“Angelica Ross” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

“Cookie Johnson” Super Soul Sunday

“North Carolina and Georgia Anti-LGBTQ Laws” Late Night with Seth Meyers

“Tony Marrero, Orlando Shooting Survivor” The Ellen DeGeneres Show

“Trey Pearson” The View OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE “Bingham” SC Featured

“Church and States” VICE News Tonight

“Gavin Grimm’s Fight” VICE News Tonight

“Life as Matt” E:60

“Switching Teams” 60 Minutes

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT“Gay Community in U.S. ‘Forged in Fire'”The Rachel Maddow Show

“Interview with Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi” Anderson Cooper 360

“Many in LGBT Community Fear Changes under Trump” NBC Nightly News

“Terror in Orlando” PBS NewsHour

“Troop Turnaround: U.S. Military Transgender Ban Ended by Pentagon” CBS This MorningOUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE“An LGBT Hunger Crisis” by Roni Caryn Rabin(The New York Times)

“Mid-South Couples Celebrate First Year of Marriage Equality, But Challenges Remain for LGBT Community” by Katie Fretland, Ron Maxey (The Commercial Appeal [Memphis, Tenn.])

“Nowhere to Go: LGBT Youth on the Move” by Arielle Dreher (Jackson Free Press [Jackson, Miss.])

“Permission to Hate” by Elizabeth Leland (The Charlotte Observer)

“HIV Mystery: Solved?” by Tim Murphy (The Nation)

“The Official Coming-Out Party” by Kevin Arnovitz (ESPN The Magazine)

“On the Run” by Jacob Kushner (Vice Magazine)

“Rethinking Gender” by Robin Marantz Henig (National Geographic) OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE The Advocate

Cosmopolitan

Seventeen

Teen Vogue

Time OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE “105 Trans Women On American TV: A History and Analysis” by Riese Bernard (Autostraddle.com)

“After the Orlando Shooting, the Changed Lives of Gay Latinos” by Daniel Wenger (NewYorker.com)

“The Methodist Church May Split Over LGBT Issues. Meet the Lesbian Bishop Caught in the Middle.” by Becca Andrews (MotherJones.com)

“These are the Queer Refugees Australia has Locked Up on a Remote Pacific Island” by J. Lester Feder(BuzzFeed.com)

“The Uncertain Olympic Future for Trans and Intersex Athletes” by Diana Tourjee(Broadly.Vice.com)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM –MULTIMEDIA“Last Men Standing: AIDS Survivors Still Fighting for Their Lives” by Erin Allday (

“New Deep South: Kayla” (

“No Access: Young, Black & Positive” (

“Unerased: Counting Transgender Lives” by Meredith Talusan (

“Willing and Able: Employment as a Transgender New Yorker” by Jordi Oliveres, Santiago García Muñoz(OUTSTANDING BLOGHoly Bullies and Headless Monsters (

I’m Still Josh (

Mombian (

My Fabulous Disease (

We’ve Been Around (WeveBeenAround.com)

