Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes has responded to the shock Oscars mix-up which saw La La Land wrongly named ‘Best Picture’ over Moonlight by saying he is “equally pissed off and happy in equal measure.”

Moonlight, which charts the life of a young gay black man growing up in a deprived Miami neighbourhood, scooped the top prize at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night (February 27) in the most exceptional of circumstances, after its main rival, La La Land, was wrongly announced as the winner following a mix-up with the announcement cards.

The team behind La La Land got as far as making their acceptance speeches before the mistake was noticed and rectified.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Moonlight‘s historic victory marks the first time an LGBT film has been named ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars, and came 11 years after Ang Lee’s romantic cowboy drama Brokeback Mountain controversially lost out to Crash in 2006, amid accusations that the film’s central same-sex romance had hindered its chances with Academy voters.

Rhodes, who plays Moonlight’s central character Chiron during adulthood, admitted that the mistake had left him with mixed emotions.

According to The LA Times, the 27-year-old told reporters following the ceremony: “It’s weird. I’m equally pissed off and happy. This is the Oscars. How can they mess that up?

He added: “But still, it’s a win. Everyone was happy. It’s just very unique.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the misshap become the night’s most tweeted-about incident, beating other moments including Viola Davis’s first ever Academy Award win and a segment in which host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted US President Donald Trump to ask: ‘U up?’

These were the top moments from tonight’s dramatic #Oscars telecast (we checked the data – Moonlight really did take this one) pic.twitter.com/Xy9ZwUtLzT — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) February 27, 2017

Here’s some more reaction reaction from the night:

Nothing like live TV. Congrats to Moonlight! And to La La Land for such a gracious reaction. #Oscars — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 27, 2017

Mahershala Ali on the Best Picture mixup. This man is so damn incredible. #Moonlight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lpj6SopPK8 — Music News & Facts (@Musicnews_feed) February 27, 2017

Oh my heart. So glad Moonlight eventually won Best Picture #Oscars — Alfie Green (@ItsAlfieGreen) February 27, 2017

When they mistakenly say La La Land has won Best Picture but it was actually Moonlight #Oscars pic.twitter.com/BXQpPNyLJu — Brooke Verlaan (@BrigitteFV) February 27, 2017

La La Land getting a taste of its own ending! #Oscars#Moonlight needed this. It’s not just an award. It’s a message! — Reetika Roy (@reetika_roy) February 27, 2017

#Oscars: Barry Jenkins commends #LaLaLand producer Jordan Horowitz for clearing up the best picture mishap https://t.co/ZNALbwMo1i pic.twitter.com/yqZJemn38e — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017





Watch the mixup here:

Biggest #Oscars mix up of all time? Watch the full play-by-play: pic.twitter.com/RT2zGiR798 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

