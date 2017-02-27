Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes has responded to the shock Oscars mix-up which saw La La Land wrongly named ‘Best Picture’ over Moonlight by saying he is “equally pissed off and happy in equal measure.”

Moonlight, which charts the life of a young gay black man growing up in a deprived Miami neighbourhood, scooped the top prize at the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night (February 27) in the most exceptional of circumstances, after its main rival, La La Land, was wrongly announced as the winner following a mix-up with the announcement cards.

The team behind La La Land got as far as making their acceptance speeches before the mistake was noticed and rectified.

Despite the unusual circumstances, Moonlight‘s historic victory marks the first time an LGBT film has been named ‘Best Picture’ at the Oscars, and came 11 years after Ang Lee’s romantic cowboy drama Brokeback Mountain controversially lost out to Crash in 2006, amid accusations that the film’s central same-sex romance had hindered its chances with Academy voters.

Rhodes, who plays Moonlight’s central character Chiron during adulthood, admitted that the mistake had left him with mixed emotions.

According to The LA Times, the 27-year-old told reporters following the ceremony: “It’s weird. I’m equally pissed off and happy. This is the Oscars. How can they mess that up?

He added: “But still, it’s a win. Everyone was happy. It’s just very unique.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the misshap become the night’s most tweeted-about incident, beating other moments including Viola Davis’s first ever Academy Award win and a segment in which host Jimmy Kimmel tweeted US President Donald Trump to ask: ‘U up?’

Here’s some more reaction reaction from the night:


Watch the mixup here:

