Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome delivered a heartfelt speech at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday night (May 7) after onscreen romance won the award for ‘Best Kiss’.

The young actors, who play Miami schoolmates Chiron (Sanders) and Kevin (Jerome) in Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning coming-of-age film, beat the likes of La La Land‘s Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling and Beauty and the Beast‘s Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, to win the award at last night’s star-studded ceremony in LA.

Taking to the stage after their victory, Sanders told the audience that the win represented something “bigger” than a kiss.

“This award is bigger than Jharrel and I. This represents more than a kiss,” the 21-year-old said. “This is for those who feel like the others, the misfits. This represents us.”

19-year-old Jerome added: “I think it is safe to say that it is okay for us young performers, especially us minority performers, to step out of the box. It’s okay for us to step out of the box and do whatever it take to tell the story and whatever it takes to make the change.

“This award is for that,” he added. “It’s for us artists who are out there, who need to do whatever it takes to get people to wake up.”

Moonlight’s ‘Best Kiss’ win isn’t the first time some same-sex lip-locking has won the award: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair took home the prize in 2000 for their smooch in Cruel Intentions, while Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott won in 2002 for their kiss in American Pie 2.

Check out the full list of winners from the MTV Movie and TV Awards below:

Movie of the year:

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

Best actor in a movie:

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Show of the year:

Stranger Things

Atlanta

Game of Thrones

Insecure

Pretty Little Liars

This Is Us

Best actor in a show:

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Best kiss:

Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard – “Empire”

Zac Efron and Anna Kendrick – “Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates”

Best villain:

Allison Williams – “Get Out”

Demogorgon – “Stranger Things”

Jared Leto – “Suicide Squad”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Wes Bentley – “American Horror Story”

Best host:

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Best documentary:

13th

I Am Not Your Negro

O.J.: Made in America

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Best reality competition:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

MasterChef Junior

The Bachelor

The Voice

Best comedic performance:

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Adam Devine – Workaholics

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson – Broad City

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Best hero:

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Mike Colter – Luke Cage

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Tearjerker:

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him

Next generation:

Daniel Kaluuya

Chrissy Metz

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

Best duo:

Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton – The Voice

Daniel Kaluuya and Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta

Josh Gad and Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party

Best American story:

Blackish

Fresh Off the Boat

Jane the Virgin

Moonlight

Transparent

Best fight against the system:

Hidden Figures

Get Out

Loving

Luke Cage

Mr. Robot

Trending:

“Run The World (Girls)” Channing Tatum and Beyonce – Lip Sync Battle

“Sean Spicer Press Conference” feat. Melissa McCarthy – Saturday Night Live

“Lady Gaga Carpool Karaoke” – The Late Late Show with James Corden

“Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat” – Dr. Phil

“Wheel of Musical Impressions with Demi Lovato” – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Winona Ryder’s Winning SAG Awards Reaction – 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Best musical moment:

“You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble –Grease: Live

“Beauty and the Beast” – Ariana Grande and John Legend – Beauty and the Beast

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Justin Timberlake – Trolls

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

“City of Stars” – Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone – La La Land

“You Can’t Stop” The Beat – Ensemble – Hairspray Live!

“Be That As It May” – Herizen Guardiola – The Get Down

