As the first of the summer’s Pride events begin to take place around the country, Manchester Pride organisers have confirmed more acts who’ll be keeping crowds entertained over the August bank holiday weekend.

Chart-topping pop star Pixie Lott has been added to the bill at Manchester Pride Big Weekend, alongside iconic US singer and producer Ultra Naté, who hit the big time with her 1997 hit ‘Free’.

Joining them will be former X Factor boyband 5 After Midnight, who just this week launched their first assault on the UK charts with debut single ‘Up in Here’.

Acts already confirmed on this year’s line-up include ‘Rockabye’ hitmakers Clean Bandit, former Spice Girl Mel C, 2015 X Factor winner Louisa Johnson, and last year’s flamboyant Finnish runner-up, Saara Aalto,

Meanwhile, TV presenter Gok Wan and Shaun J Wright (Hercules And The Love Affair) are set to get the crowds going with sets on the Main Stage and Gaydio Dance Arena respectively, with the promise that Gok will try his hand at being a “90’s deep house and reggae DJ.”

The Manchester Pride Festival, which comprises The Manchester Pride Parade, The Big Weekend and The Candlelit Vigil, will this year take place between Friday 25 to Monday 28 August.

Expectations will be high following the huge success of last year’s event, which raised a record breaking £149,000 and saw appearances from everyone from Will Young and Fleur East to MNEK and Groove Armada.

For more information visit manchesterpride.com.

