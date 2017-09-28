A new report reveals that the number of civil partnerships being dissolved is outstripping the number of new ones being entered into.

New figures released by the Office of National Statistics (ONS) have shown that while 960 civil partnerships were formed in England, Wales and Scotland in 2016, 1,313 partnerships were dissolved over the same period, the BBC reports.

Female couples made up 60% of dissolutions, according to the ONS.

Despite the overall decline in the number of civil partnerships nationwide, he number of new civil partnerships entered into in 2016 did represent an increase on 2015’s figure of 925 – the first time the figure had increased year-on-year since the introduction of equal marriage in England and Wales in 2014.

In addition, more than two thirds of the civil partnerships former in 2016 were between men. However, more female couples entered civil partnerships in Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

The average age of women entering civil partnerships was 49.9 years, higher than men at 48.6.

The ONS say the figures show that a “minority of same-sex couples” preferred civil partnerships to marriage.

London witnessed the biggest increase of civil partnerships in England and Wales, followed by the South East and West. However, the North East saw the smallest rise of new civil partnerships.

According to the statistics, couples aged 50 or over made up nearly half (49%) of the number of civil partnerships in 2016, compared to 19% in 2013, before the introduction of same-sex marriage.

Nicola Haines of the Office for National Statistics, said: “Following legislative change enabling marriages of same-sex couples from March 2014, civil partnership formations declined as the majority of same-sex couples opted for marriage instead.”

She adds: “However, 2016 represents the first increase in civil partnership formations since this change, showing that a minority of same-sex couples still prefer this option to marriage.”

Northern Ireland remains the only place in the UK without marriage equality.

