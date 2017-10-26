A court has heard even more details in the case of an 8-year-old boy allegedly tortured to death because his mother and her boyfriend thought he was gay.

Gabriel Fernandez was admitted to hospital on May 22, 2013 after he was found unresponsive at his mother’s home in Palmdale. He died two days later after being declared brain dead and placed on life support.

His mother’s boyfriend, Isauro Aguirre, has been charged with his murder and is currently on trial.

On Tuesday (October 24), criminal specialist Tiffany Shew appeared in court and revealed even more shocking news.

Shew showed jurors photos of the apartment where blood stains and indentations could be seen. According to LGBTQ Nation, the dents and stains come from Aguirre slamming Fernandez’s head into the wall.

The crime scene expert claimed there were so many dents and bloodstains at the home that she ran out of evidence stickers to mark them all.

Forensic testing also found Fernandez’s blood on items all over the house, including a baseball bat, a wooden club and computer cords.

Criminologist Stephan Schliebe, confirmed that Fernandez was fed cat feces and that cat litter and feces mixed together to fill part of his abdomen.

Nurse Allison Segal and Fernandez’s siblings all testified in court last week, revealing the injuries the child suffered from at the time of arriving in hospital.

Back in March, four social workers assigned to Fernandez were charged with child abuse. The child’s mother will be tried separately following the conclusion of Aguirre’s trial, which is expected to last up to two months.

