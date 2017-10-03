In case you hadn’t heard, the Red Hot calendar is back for 2018 – and this year it’s spawned an X-rated sister in the form of Red Hot C**ks.

Yep, this year will see 12 red-haired hunks go totally full-frontal in a welcome celebration of ginger nudity, because, as the project’s Kickstarter makes clear “ginger pubes are awesome and your life needs more colour.”

Shot by Red Hot photographer Thomas Knights and art director Elliott James Frieze, the calendar will raise money for the Movember Foundation’s Testicular Cancer Awareness – and rest assured there will be no (in)conveniently-place emojis in the final thing.

Organisers have just released some more teaser images to whet all our appetites, so enjoy the show and be sure to pre-order your copy here.

Photography: Thomas Knights

