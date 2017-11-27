Morrissey has defended controversial comments he made about the disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, saying people should keep “everything in proportion” when considering allegations of harassment and assault made against the House of Cards star.

Morrissey was widely condemned earlier this month after saying he felt Spacey had been “unnecessarily attacked” after being accused of making a sexual advance against actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s when the Star Trek: Discovery star was just 14 years-old.

The the ‘Suedehead’ singer had told Der Spiegel: “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14.

“One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen.”

He continued: “I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to.

“That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

After facing widespread criticism, Morrissey has defended his position in a new interview, claiming that sexual harassment could actually be “a pathetic attempt at courtship”.

“You must be careful as far as ‘sexual harassment’ is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship”, he said.

Asked to clarify his remarks, he added: “I’m sure it’s horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add.”

Since Anthony Rapp’s original allegation, dozens more men have come forward claiming they were also victims of sexual harassment or assault by Spacey.

London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015, has confirmed it has received that it has since received over 20 allegations from staff against the two-time Academy Award winner.

Allegations have also been made against Spacey by eight crew members on House of Cards. Netflix bosses confirmed earlier this month that they had dropped the star from its upcoming sixth and final season, currently in production.