Morrissey has defended Kevin Spacey following a series of claims of sexual harassment and assault made against the House of Cards star.

Commenting on ongoing allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood, the former Smiths frontman questioned the definition of harassment in the modern age, before saying he believed Spacey had been “attacked unnecessarily.”

Asked about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has seen more than 50 women make claims of sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape against the American movie mogul, Morrissey told German outlet Spiegel (translated by AV Club): “People know exactly what’s going on. And they play along.

“Afterwards, they feel embarrassed or disliked. And then they turn it around and say: ‘I was attacked, I was surprised’. But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.”

The 58-year-old continued: “I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone. But in many cases one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed.”

Morrissey went on to comment on the case of Kevin Spacey, who was accused last month of making a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp in the 1980s when the Star Trek: Discovery star was just 14 years-old.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14,” the ‘Suedehead’ singer said.

“One wonders where the boy’s parents were. One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen.”

He continued: “I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to.

“That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.”

Since Rapp’s original allegation, dozens more men have come forward claiming they were also victims of sexual harassment or assault by Spacey.

London’s Old Vic Theatre, where Spacey served as artistic director from 2004 to 2015, has confirmed it has received that it has since received over 20 allegations from staff against the two-time Academy Award winner.

Allegations have also been made against Spacey by eight crew members on House of Cards. Netflix bosses confirmed earlier this month that they had dropped the star from its upcoming sixth and final season, currently in production.

