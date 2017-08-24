British tailoring brand Moss Bros. have launched their AW17 Suit Up Britain campaign with former Olympic canoeist Matt Lister.

The campaign champions the suit and is a call-to-action to men across the land to embrace contemporary tailoring.

Encouraging a confident and cavalier spirit to dressing-up, Suit Up Britain challenges men to play with pattern, texture and colour in a bid to take charge of their looks and dress-up with style and verve.

Inspired by the renaissance of menswear and the revival of uniquely styles wardrobes, the collection offers everyday versatility with a series of style-savvy tailoring-led looks aimed to tick trend boxes from the boardroom to the wedding reception and from a day at the races to the dancefloor.

Slim-fitting double-breasted suits and modernist three-piece styles share rail space with single-breasted suits and peaked lapel options in a parade of contemporary pinstripes, bold windowpane checks and subtle micro-checks.

Sealing the collection, the season’s essential party-wear adds a flamboyant jolt to occasion dressing. Deep marine blues, bold bronze and metallic tones and ornate jacquard patters dominate the party-inspired tailoring collection, providing a treasure trove of fashion-forward special occasion staples designed to demand attention.

The Suit Up Britain campaign launches in August across Moss Bros/ stores nationwide and online at moss.co.uk