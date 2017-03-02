Promotional

From the second you leave the house your work attire has to perform; whether your day involves saddling up by bike, contorting onto the tube or battling through the many elements the British weather throws at you. Moss Bros. has drawn on over 165 years of tailoring expertise to create the ultimate suit for today’s urban man, because we know how tough life can be.

Engineered to withstand a harder wear, the Performance suit has strength built in. Robust wool-blend fabric reinforced with Lycra gives all-day comfort and unrestricted movement. Lightweight construction and a breathable lining keeps you cool when you’ve got your work cut out. Crease recovery means your suit bounces back from lengthy commutes and even longer meetings. A protective finish repels water and stains, so you can finish the day as sharp as you started it.

One fabric, three fits, five colours. It’s the kit you need to work smarter. The suit comes in five staple colours – black, charcoal, light grey, bright blue and navy – and you can choose from a classic 2-piece suit or plump for the 3-piece with matching waistcoat for a sharp, pulled-together look.

Knowing which fit is best for you is the easiest way to look sharp and feel comfortable in your Performance suit. Skinny, tailored, or regular fit suits all have different defining features. Getting clued up on what each of these terms means will make any suit buying journey much smoother. So, here it is, your need-to-know on our three main fits…

The Moss Bros. skinny fit is the brand’s narrowest fit, creating a sharper, contemporary silhouette. Skinny fit suits have slimmer lapels and a slightly shorter length jacket compared to other fits, while the trousers are slim through the leg and hem.

The brand’s tailored fit suits offer a smart and flattering look that sticks to the core rules of tailoring. The suit jacket has standard lapels, nips in on the waist and is mid-line in length. Tailored fit suit trousers are lightly tapered and the hem should rest on the top of the shoe.

For a classic, everyday suit, try the brand’s regular fit suits. The jackets have standard lapels with wide shoulders compared to the skinny and tailored fits. They’re also looser around the waist and longer in length. The suit trousers are cut straight, which is ideal if you prefer more flexibility, while your trouser hem should sit lightly on the shoe.

Moss Bros. draws on over 165 years of tailoring experience to give in-depth knowledge and suiting expertise – adapting the latest trends whilst staying true to its heritage. The brand aims to help make men feel amazing no matter the occasion.

