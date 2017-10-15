Mother Knows Best, directed by filmmaker Mikael Bundsen, has been announced as the winner of the 2017 Iris Prize

The winners were announced at the Iris Carnival on Sunday, marking the culmination of six days of film screenings, talks and forums.

The event included a programme of live music, with a special guest appearance by Heather Small.

Opening up about why Mother Knows Best beat out tough competition, international Jury chair Brian Robinson said: “Mother Knows Best is a brilliantly scripted and intense short film which uses a great economy of shots to tell a powerful and beautifully acted, universal story in which the realities of a young gay man’s different relationships with his parents are played out.”

The winners were announced by Matt Cain, editor of Attitude, and Carrie Lyell, editor of DIVA magazine.

Check out the full list of other winners below:

We Love Moses directed by Dionne Edwards – Best British Short, sponsored by Pinewood Studios.

Best Performance Awards, sponsored by Attitude and DIVA: Miles Szanto for Teenage Kicks (Male) and Fawzia Mirza for Signature Move (Female)

Iris Prize Youth Award, sponsored by Cardiff University: Lily, directed by Graham Cantwell from Ireland

“Lily was inspirational, and if it’s played in schools and universities it will change behaviours. Winning this award is such an important part of this year’s festival,” said Youth Council representatives Alex Jones and Eve Limbrick.

.