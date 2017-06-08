After hundreds of applications and a rigorous selection process, the men who’ll be representing England, Wales and Scotland at this year’s Mr Gay Europe competition have been selected.

Mr England, Mr Gay Wales and Mr Gay Scotland will be compete against other Mr Gays from all over Europe at the annual pageant, which takes place in Stockholm, Sweden, in the first week of August.

Challenges include written tests on LGBTI knowledge and world knowledge, a presentation on their personal LGBTI campaign, a public speaking challenge, a team challenge, a sports challenge, a social media challenge and a photogenic challenge.

The contest also includes a panel interview with seven judges including Celebrity Big Brother star Austin Armacost, with the winner being crowned Mr Gay Europe, The European LGBTI Ambassador.

It’s all very Eurovision with boys, isn’t it? So without further ado, here are the guys who’ll be representing three of the four corners of the British Isles this year…

Mr Gay England – Matt Rood

Matt is a former foster carer and dog trainer from Brighton. He is passionate about promoting awareness of LGBTI adoption and fostering with his ‘Pride Families’ Campaign.

Mr Gay Wales – Ben Brown

Ben is a former soldier who has served in Afghanistan and now lives in Cardiff. He is a keen promoter of Equality for the LGBTI service men and women in the armed forces and wants to highlight the problems of LGBTI homeless youth as he was once homeless himself.

Mr Gay Scotland – Steven Whyte

Steven is a lawyer from St Andrews in Scotland. He is a member of the London Gay Men’s Chorus who recently sang at Tom Daley’s wedding. Steven believes in promoting a healthy lifestyle through clean living and overcoming the obstacles life throws at you.

The public vote for Mr Gay Europe opens in July, and you can vote for your favourite country at mrgayeurope.com.

