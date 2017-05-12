Gushing about his win, Raspado said: “Thank you to the people behind MGWPO (Mr. Gay World Philippines), especially to Wilbert Tolentino, for always guiding me on my journey to success and to those who helped me backstage and my fellow candidates. Especially the delegates of Belgium and Venezuela, who were my roommates”.

Raspado also won other titles during the event, including Best Swimwear, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Interview, Best in Formal Wear, and Mr. Social Media.

The organisers of the competition added: “Big Congratulations to John Fernandez Raspado for giving honor to our country and for winning Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Mr. Gay World Closed Door Interview, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Social Media special awards in Maspalomas, Spain”.