The winner of Mr Gay World 2017 has been announced.
Model John Raspado has become the first Filipino to be crowned the winner since the competition first began.
More than 40 gay men from around the world competed this year for the title. Candido Arteaga (Spain), Raf Van Puymbroeck (Belgium), Marco Tornese (Switzerland), Alexander Steyn (South Africa) were the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th runners-up.
Gushing about his win, Raspado said: “Thank you to the people behind MGWPO (Mr. Gay World Philippines), especially to Wilbert Tolentino, for always guiding me on my journey to success and to those who helped me backstage and my fellow candidates. Especially the delegates of Belgium and Venezuela, who were my roommates”.
Raspado also won other titles during the event, including Best Swimwear, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Interview, Best in Formal Wear, and Mr. Social Media.
The organisers of the competition added: “Big Congratulations to John Fernandez Raspado for giving honor to our country and for winning Best in Swimwear, Best in Formal Wear, Mr. Gay World Closed Door Interview, Mr. Online Vote, Mr. Social Media special awards in Maspalomas, Spain”.