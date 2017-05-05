M&S have been acing it when it comes to swimwear over the past few seasons, and they’ve just introduced their latest capsule collection collaborating with British photographer Tommy Clarke.

The seven-piece collection comprises swim shorts, flip flops and tees, with Clarke’s signature ariel photographs that are created by daredevil Tom hanging out of a helicopter from 1000 ft above the ground.

The prints include Gran Canaria, St Tropez and one of his favourite surfing beach in Cornwall.

The collaboration came about when M&S Menswear Head of Design, James Doidge, saw Tommy’s photographs on Instagram. The power of social media, eh?

The collection ranges from £9.50 for the flip flops, to £22.50 for the swim shorts. They’re available now online and in selected stores.

