Martyn Hett’s mother has revealed that she’s been targeted by trolls since his death.

The PR manager was one of 22 who tragically died when a suicide bomber detonated a device at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester on May 22.

Figen Murray has remained brave and composed throughout interviews since her son’s death, and has refused to show anger towards the man who killed Martyn.

However, her composure has led to her becoming the target of critics on social media who have slammed her for not appearing more angry about the tragic events.

Hitting back at the social media trolls, she explained in an interview with LBC that her “heart is bleeding,” despite her outward appearance in public.

“We do cry at home. We cried in bed last night. But there’s no guide book about how to deal with this kind of thing.”

Murray went on to add that she would never go down the route of anger or hate because the goodness she has seen since his passing has “far outweighed the darkness”.

What an incredibly brave woman. Our thoughts remain with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.