Celebrities have come out in force to show their support to the transgender community, and transgender members of the armed forces in particular, since Donald Trump’s proposed transgender military ban was announced.

Last week Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the U.S. military in ‘any capacity’, with the Republican president stating that they would be a ‘burden’ and a ‘disruption’ to the service.

In a lengthy Instagram post, trans actor Laverne Cox wrote about her personal experience meeting transgender members of the armed forced. “I have met many transgender Americans over the years who have served or are currently serving our country in the military,” she wrote. “I have heard from them humiliating stories of being misgendered and experiencing various kinds of mistreatment when they are willing to put their lives on the line in ways many of us would never do including our current President.

“This latest reversal of another Obama administration policy continues to send the message to trans Americans that our lives, our safety and service are less valuable and unwanted in this country, the country I love and hold so dear. Let’s all come together and send the message to trans Americans that despite what this president and administration proclaims that trans lives, safety and service are valuable, that they matter.”

Over the weekend, Billboard released a video featuring a variety of musical artists, and a couple of Drag Race stars, vocalising their support of the trans community and their opposition to Trump’s position.

Stars like Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, The Chainsmokers, Peppermint, and an unobscured Sia decried Trump’s position and affirmed their support for trans people.

Watch it below:

