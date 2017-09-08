For ten years they rode high as Britain’s biggest girlband, but now Nadine Coyle has opened up about the simmering tensions behind the scenes that led to Girls Aloud’s eventual split.

The pop fivesome, made up of Nadine, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding scored a mammoth 21 UK Top Ten hits after being formed on Pop Stars: The Rivals in 2002.

After going on hiatus in 2009, they group reunited in 2012 for a greatest hits album and accompanying tour – and while Nadine previously admitted she was ready to carry on making music as a group, several of her bandmates decided to call it a day for good.

Appearing on the Bizarre Life podcast with The Sun’s Dan Wootton, Nadine said that the other girls’ jealously of her prominence on Girls Aloud’s songs had led to internal conflict within the group.

“It was fine at the start but there’s always politics in any band,” the 32-year-old singer said.

“It just happened that I always got more vocals than everybody else, so in terms of people wanting their voice heard, that wasn’t happening.

“And it made people, very bitter. They didn’t like that.”

Since the band’s split, Cheryl, Kimberley and Nicola have appeared to remain close, often posting pictures together on social media, but distance seems to have formed between the trio and Sarah and Nadine.

Earlier this year, Sarah revealed she hadn’t seen Cheryl, Nicola and Kimberley “in years”, but was still in touch with Nadine.

Admitting there was “definitely” a divide in the band, Nadine said: “It’s so sad for me to have to admit this stuff now because for so long, there’s the band, and you want everybody to think we’re best friends and we have pillow fights and, you know, drink milkshakes.

“That’s what I wanted it to be. I really, really wanted that to be, but it just wasn’t how it was.

“So yeah there was [a divide]. We’re all very, very different characters.”

While the comments are unlikely to help bring about a Girls Aloud reunion anytime soon, fans can at least enjoy Nadine’s return to music with brand new single ‘Go to Work’.

The single – Nadine’s first since 2010’s ‘Insatiable’ – is a dancefloor-ready anthem that was produced by former Girls Aloud hitmakers Xenomania.

Nadine teased the video for the track on Twitter on Thursday (September 7), and if the sight of a hot shirtless man having a bucket of water thrown over him is your kind of thing, you’re in for a treat…

My brand new single ‘Go To Work’ is out now!!! Have a listen here https://t.co/CBhphjsy8k!! I hope you love it ⏰🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/chnyOTa3zd — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) September 7, 2017

Listen to ‘Go to Work’ below:

More stories:

Anti-gay hate crime has increased almost 80% since 2013

Twitter users are flooding a Jacob Rees-Mogg hashtag with pictures of gay kissing