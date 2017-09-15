Nadine Coyle has unveiled the camp-as-tits video for her brand new solo single ‘Go To Work’, and while work is just about the furthest thing from our minds at this time on a Friday, the gleaming new visual is certainly enough to propel us into the weekend with a spring in our step.

Produced by Girls Aloud hitmakers Xenomania, ‘Go To Work’ marks Nadine’s first big release since 2010’s ‘Insatiable’, and is the first track the 32-year-old has unleashed since signing a big new record deal with Virgin EMI Records, who are home to everyone from Rihanna to Elton John.

Even better, Nads recently revealed she has a four-track EP prepped and ready to go, so it won’t be long before we get a second, third and fourth single too. Here’s to the weekend!

Check out the video for Nadine’s ‘Go To Work’ below:

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Nico Tortorella on being polyamorous: ‘It’s not just so I can f**k anyone’