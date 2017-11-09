International supermodel Naomi Campbell has thanked the LGBT+ community for their support in a new interview.

The 47-year-old made the comments as she interviewed Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for British Vogue, and discussed how much London has changed since they’ve grown up.

The LGBT community quickly became a topic for discussion, and Khan spoke about walking the Pride Parade this year.

He said: “As far as the LGBT communities are concerned, I think it’s a source of embarrassment that I’m the first every mayor to walk the entire Pride event in London last year.”

Campbell replied by praising the LGBT community and crediting them for her career’s success: “I wouldn’t be a model if it wasn’t for gay men.”

She added: “I wouldn’t even exist” before calling Khan a “very vocal advocate for the LGBT community and an ally to women.”

The pair also discussed the impact of Brexit and worried that it was normalising discrimination.

Watch the interview below:

