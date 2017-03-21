It’s been revealed that there have been huge cuts to HIV support services in parts of the UK over the past year.

Freedom of Information requests have exposed an alarming trend for cutting or completely decommissioning HIV support services across England and Wales.

There’s been an average cut of 28 per cent in spending on HIV support services between 2015 and 2017, with some areas actually losing support entirely.

HIV support services help those living with the condition to come to terms with their diagnosis and overcome the stigma surrounding it. They also aid curbing the repercussions of the diagnosis, that can include mental health issues and social isolation.

In a shocking report launched by the National Aids Trust (NAT), the charity found that more than a quarter of local authorities have cut support by a staggering 50 per cent year-on-year.

Deborah Gold, chief executive of NAT, said the impact of such cuts could be disastrous.

“The disappearance of support for people living with HIV in England and Wales is extremely alarming,” she said. “This trend leaves people living with HIV without the support they need to live well. This is dangerous and short-sighted, creating a need for more urgent and more expensive care for people living with HIV further down the line.”

She added: “With this evidence of widespread decommissioning of crucial and, at times, life-saving services, which ensure people living with HIV can manage their long-term condition, we are calling on NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) to accept their role in ensuring needs are met.

“Support services alleviate the pressure on clinical services, meaning their provision is a responsibility CCGs are currently not fulfilling.”

To find out more about services available in your area, and for help and advice about HIV, visit the NAT website.

