Just when you thought being in the Navy couldn’t get any more homoerotic, they go and do this.

Every year, the freshman class are expected to climb the Herdon monument and replace a hat placed their by senior members of the class with their own to signify that they’re graduating.

The first monument climb took place in 1940, but it became a tradition in the 1950’s and has been happening annually ever since.

The 2020 made their attempt earlier this month and we’ve got the best pictures below: