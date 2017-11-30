Nearly half of Brits are opposed to a same-sex royal wedding, a new poll has found.

A survey carried out by YouGov following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement announcement on Monday (November 27) found that 41% of people in the UK believe it “would not be acceptable” for a member of the British royal family to marry a person of the same-sex.

When asked: “Do you think it would or would not be acceptable for a member of the Royal family to marry someone of the same sex?” just 44% of Brits responded that it ‘would be acceptable’, while the remaining 15% said they ‘don’t know’.

The findings showed a huge difference in attitude between the generations, with two-thirds (66%) of 18 to 24-year-olds supporting the idea of a same-sex royal wedding, compared to just over 1 in 10 (13%) over over-65s.

While the UK remains divided over the issue of royal nuptials between members of the same-sex, the poll found they had no such problem when it comes to British royals marrying someone who is not British or someone who is divorced.

The survey found that 79% of Brits thought such marriages were ‘acceptable’, with just 9% deeming them ‘unacceptable’.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan will mark their first public engagement as a couple by meeting people living with HIV on World AIDS Day.

The loved-up couple will visit the Nottingham Contemporary on Friday (December 1) as it hosts a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair.

After meeting in the summer of 2016, Harry and Suits star Meghan are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle next May. Kensington Palace is set to confirm the exact date in the coming weeks.

More stories:

The secret world of cottaging explored in new photography exhibition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to meet people living with HIV in first public engagement as a couple