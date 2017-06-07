A Bulgarian Neo-Nazi group has launched a campaign to intimidate attendees of a Pride event.

The National Resistance, who known for committing hate crimes according to All Out and the European Pride Organisers Association (EPOA), announced an official event at the same time and location as Sofia Pride this weekend. The National Resistance has called on participants to bring “brooms and shovels with long wooden handles” in order to “cleanse Sofia and Bulgaria from the garbage.”

All Out and EPOA are now urging Yordanka Fandakova, Mayor of Sofia, Bulgaria, to join Sofia Pride to keep Pride marchers safe.

“This is a clear call for violence against people participating in Sofia Pride,” said Matt Beard, Executive Director at All Out. “Mayor Yordanka Fandakova must stand up for the safety of the local LGBT community by publicly supporting Pride and condemning the planned violent attack by neo-Nazis.”

Kristine Garina, President of EPOA, who met with Sofia Pride activists in the Bulgarian capital in January, said : “It is imperative that the Mayor takes urgent and decisive action to ensure LGBTI people attending Pride can do so safely in her city.

“It’s unacceptable that a far right group can threaten citizens who are exercising their freedom of assembly and expression, and go unchallenged. This group are threatening violence and the city must act to protect Sofia Pride.”

Fandakova has yet to respond to the request.

