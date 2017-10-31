Netflix has confirmed they’ll be ending House of Cards after the show’s sixth season.

The news came less than 24 hours after Anthony Rapp’s claimed that the show’s leading man, two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey, made a sexual advance on him at a party when he was just 14.

According to Deadline, Netflix and show producers Media Rights Capital were leaning towards ending the program a while ago, but only yesterday decided to make it official.

The companies issued a joint statement, addressing Anthony Rapp’s claims against Spacey. It reads: “Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey.

“In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported.

“As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

Deadline also reports that Kevin Spacey’s Netflix film Gore, about the real-life acerbic author Gore Vidal, may be facing cancellation too in light of Rapp’s claims against Spacey.

Following the Rapp’s claim, Spacey publicly apologised in a statement on Sunday (October 29), but insisted he could not remember the incident.

The 58-year-old actor has been widely condemned for using the statement to come out as gay, in what some commentators have condemned as an attempt to “deflect” from the claims.

Spacey was also meant to be honoured by the International TV Academy with an Emmy Founders Award next month, but the International Academy have since revoked the honour, according to Sky News.

The sixth and final season of House of Cards is expected to debut on Netflix in 2018.

