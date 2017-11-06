Streaming giant Netflix has cut ties with Kevin Spacey, firing him from House of Cards and scrapping his upcoming Gore film.

The 58-year-old actor has been fired from the show following the number of sexual assault allegations made against him from men, including actor Anthony Rapp, filmmaker Tony Montana and eight former and current crew members on House of Cards.

Netflix, who previously suspended production on the sixth season of the show, confirmed the news to the Hollywood Reporter last week.

The streaming giant revealed that Spacey had been axed from the show and that his upcoming film Gore has been scraped.

They said: “Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey.”

“We will continue to work with MRC [Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

MRC issued a statement soon after, saying: “While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey’s beahviour on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended, effective immediately.”

“MRC, in partnership with Netflix, will continue to evaluate a creative path forward for the program during the hiatus.”

The two-time Oscar winner has also been dropped by his publicist Staci Wolfe and talent agency CAA following the mounting allegations against him.

Spacey’s representatives revealed in a statement last week that the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’