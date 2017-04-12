Netflix have released a first look teaser for the new season of Orange is the New Black, and it picks up right where season four left off.

In lieu of a traditional trailer showing a selection of the action coming up, Netflix opted for a suspense-filled clip that focused on one scene.

Season four ended with the inmates rioting. Daya manages to get one of the prison officer’s guns, and is last seen aiming the weapon at him. Daya’s fellow inmates encourage her to pull the trigger.

Elsewhere, Piper and Alex are trying to “We are laying low and we’re staying out of trouble,” Piper tells Alex, as they walk towards the crowd of rioting inmates. The pair soon change their minds and scurry back down the hallway.

The trailer certainly ends with a bang, leaving us holding our breaths for June 9, when we finally get our hands on the new episodes.

Watch the trailer below:

