The official full-length trailer for the new series of Sense8 has arrived.

The new season will see dark forces continue to try and destroy the eight connected characters through any means possible.

As the sensates learn more about the secret organisation that’s hunting them, they will work together to protect themselves and discover more about their incredible abilities.

The cast includes Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, Terrence Mann, Naveen Andrews and Daryl Hannah.

After it’s firs run, the show won acclaim for its wide-ranging depictions of gender and sexuality, which at one point snowballed into a particularly memorable globe-spanning bisexual orgy scene.

The first season debuted in 2015, and was followed by a Christmas Special in 2016.

Netflix will release the next 10 episodes of Sense 8 on May 5th.

Watch the trailer below:

