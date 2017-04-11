Gay life in modern Britain is set to be explored in an illuminating new series for BBC Three.

Presented by Irish YouTube star Riyadh, six-part series Queer Britain is set to explore the reality of life for young LGBT+ people in the UK weekly episodes that promise to get under the skin of queer culture in 2017.

26-year-old Riyadh is set to address the hot-button issues currently facing the gay community, from religion and homophobia to racism within the gay community and the pressure for gay men to confirm to masculine ideals and pursue ‘perfect’ bodies.

“I’m incredibly excited for Queer Britain to be released,” says the London-dwelling social media star. “This was a real passion project which has moved, inspired and educated me in more ways than I ever could have imagined.

“The series pulls no punches and goes straight to the heart of the issues facing LGBTQ+ people in the UK today. At times it’ll make you feel uncomfortable, shocked and maybe even upset, but overall I think you will see the beauty and diversity of this community in its full glory.

“This is a raw representation of modern Queer life – the highs, the lows and the high heels!”

Max Gogarty, Executive Producer at BBC Three adds: “This is a really exciting series that offers a distinctive, contemporary and colourful look at what it means to be young and queer in Britain today.

“Launching formidable new talent in Riyadh, a diverse and young team behind the camera, plus brilliant short form for social around each ep, I’m sure it will have real impact with audiences and the wider community.”

Episode 1 of Queer Britain will be available to watch on BBC Three’s iPlayer and YouTube channels from Sunday 7 May.

