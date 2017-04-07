Fashion is meant to push boundaries, but its latest move might be going a bit too far.

Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of design label Eckhaus Latta have caused controversy with their Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.

The images feature real people having sex in the ads, with the explicit sections of the image pixelated out.

“We were thinking of how we were using sexuality, the relationship between fashion advertising and sexuality—and in very direct terms saying sex sells,” explained the photographer. A post shared by @eckhaus_latta on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT He added: “We weren’t covering people in oil—that’s actually their sweat, you know? We’ve really wanted to play with the principles around advertising, but it had to be authentic and it had to be real people. If it was simulated, it would have really lost the whole intention behind the shoot.”

Apparently the hardest part of the campaign was actually finding people take take part in the first place.

