Fashion is meant to push boundaries, but its latest move might be going a bit too far.
Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta of design label Eckhaus Latta have caused controversy with their Spring/Summer 2017 campaign.
The images feature real people having sex in the ads, with the explicit sections of the image pixelated out.
“We were thinking of how we were using sexuality, the relationship between fashion advertising and sexuality—and in very direct terms saying sex sells,” explained the photographer.
He added: “We weren’t covering people in oil—that’s actually their sweat, you know? We’ve really wanted to play with the principles around advertising, but it had to be authentic and it had to be real people. If it was simulated, it would have really lost the whole intention behind the shoot.”
Apparently the hardest part of the campaign was actually finding people take take part in the first place.
“[The participants] were all excited about it, and wanted to do it—and to do it in the context of the Eckhaus Latta ad campaigns. It was actually pretty real,” he continued.
“Of course, sometimes you have to stage small things, like putting hair on another side. But, other things are very hard to stage—with guys, for example, you have to be quick.”
