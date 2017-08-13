A report has found that more LGBT+ people have been killed so far this year in the U.S. than in 2016.

The shocking new data, which didn’t count those who were brutally murdered at the Pulse massacre, discovered that there have been 33 anti-LGBT+ related murders as of August 2017.

Out of the 33 who have been murdered, 16 identified as transgender. In comparison, there were a total of 26 reported LGBT+ murders in the entirety of 2016.

Beverly Tillery, an executive director for the New York City Anti-Violence Project, has insisted that the data proves that violence toward LGBT+ people isn’t showing signs of going away any time soon.

“I think whether it’s an increase in reporting, an increase in violence, or some combination thereof, it should be a wake-up call for us across our communities that hate violence is not going away.

“It’s certainly not decreasing, and it’s symptomatic of larger and deeper problems in our society that we still haven’t addressed.”

Sadly, the actual figure is likely to be even higher than the one reported.

“There are a lot more homicides of LGBT people than what they report. They don’t report generally from communities that are smaller or where cases are not easily identifiable as LGBT homicides.”