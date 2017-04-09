Scientists have made a surprising discovery about Pompeii’s famous embracing couple.

Dubbed “The Two Maidens,” the two bodies were found hugging in their final moments as they were covered by molten rock and ash when Mount Vesuvius erupted back in 79 A.D.

For years, it was believed that the two bodies were both women – but new research has discovered that they’re actually both men.

Aged between 18 and 20, the men weren’t related, and are positioned in such a way that it’s now speculated they were lovers who shared an embrace in their final moments alive.

“Pompeii never ceases to amaze,” said Massimo Osanna, director-general of the world-famous archaeological site.

“We always imagined that it was an embrace between women. But a CAT scan and DNA have revealed that they are men.

“You can’t say for sure that the two were lovers. But considering their position, you can make that hypothesis. It is difficult to say with certainty,” he added.

Thousands were killed when molten rock, volcanic ash and deadly gases engulfed the Roman town in a fiery eruption that lasted two days.

