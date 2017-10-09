A drag queen lined up for the next series of RuPaul’s Drag Race could risk jail time to film the show.

Andrew Bryson, who goes by the drag name Blair St Clair, is reportedly set to appear in the show’s tenth season.

Filming in Los Angeles is underway, but reports have claimed that a court order had banned Bryson from leaving Indiana after he was arrested for drunk driving.

According to TMZ, Bryson was arrested by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department in Indiana back in March.

Bryson was pulled over in Fort Wayne and was discovered to be over twice the legal limit, leading a judge to ban him from out-of-state travel.

The order is thought to still be in place, but if Bryson visits Los Angeles to film the show, he’ll be violating the order.

Meanwhile, the rest of season 10’s lineup has yet to be revealed but rumours suggest that the Queen of Pop Madonna might be starring as a judge.

Last month, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Willam Belli was slammed after making transphobic comments during her show, Suck Less.

More stories:

Younger star Dan Amboyer comes out as gay – and reveals he’s married

Call Me By Your Name star tried THAT peach masturbation scene at home