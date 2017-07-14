Shania Twain’s new album Now is coming soon, and Attitude have been lucky enough to hear some of what the album comes to offer.

Shania is the sole songwriter on the album, which she also co-produced, making the whole thing seem more intimate than anything she has ever done before. At an album listening event in London yesterday (July 13), Shania reflected on the lyrical content of the album. Coming 15 years after her last album, Shania’s life has gone through a lot of changes in the years since 2002’s Up! – including her divorce and the years she took off to deal with various vocal problems and a Lyme disease diagnosis.

Even though the album delved into all of these issues, Shania insists that it’s not a “divorce album”, with the album’s inspiration coming from a lot of losses and grief in her life. However, the message of Now is one of optimism, and about finding joy in living in the moment. There was a time that Shania thought she’d never be able to sing professionally again, so the album is a celebration of all that she has overcome.

We were treated to eight songs out of the album’s 16 tracks, and you’ll be pleased to know that they were all excellent.

The first single from the album, ‘Life’s About To Get Good’, still sounds fresh with every new listen. ‘Home Now’ is a guitar-led track that combines pop and country music in the way that only Shania can, with lyrics focusing on finding oneself and becoming comfortable in your skin.

‘Poor Me’ sees Shania at her most assertive, acknowledging the futility of feeling sorry for oneself. “Poor me this/Poor me that/Why do I keep looking back?” she sings in the mid-tempo guitar-led song. ‘Light of My Life’ is more positive lyrically, with a noticeable Latin influence in the production.

Other tracks like ‘I’m Alright’, ‘Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl’, and ‘Has Anyone Seen My Soldier’ continue with the album’s focus on heartbreak and evolution, while maintaining their own distinctive sound.

The standout track from the collection is ‘Swingin”, an unashamed country banger with a chorus that takes us to heights that haven’t been reached since ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman’. It better be the next single, because we’re desperate to hear it again.

Now will be released on September 29.

Listen to ‘Life’s About To Get Good’ below:

