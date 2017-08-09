A new study has claimed that being alone is deadlier than being obese.

While obesity increases your chance of an early death by over 30%, new research has found that being alone raises that risk to a whopping 50%.

Those with poor social connections – which could be attributed to being single, moving to new areas or simply not having time for a social life – are at a high risk of a lowered quality of life, apparently.

Researchers looked into 218 studies that investigated the impact loneliness and social isolation had on an individual’s health.

Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, lead author and professor of psychology at Brigham Young University, said: “Being connected to others socially is widely considered a fundamental human need, crucial to both well-being and survival.

“Extreme examples show infants in custodial care who lack human contact fail to thrive and often die, and indeed, social isolation or solitary confinement has been used as a form of punishment.

“Yet an increasing portion of the US population now experiences isolation regularly.”

Other studies in the past have shown that while lonely adults aren’t more likely to catch an illness, they are more likely to report much worse symptoms when they do.

Even more worryingly, Office of National Statistic stats showed recently that Britain is the loneliest country in Europe.

If you’re feeling alone and need someone to talk to, you can call The Samaritans free any time, from any phone on 116 123.