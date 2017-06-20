There’s officially a video game for literally everything.

While most people are addicted to the likes of Farm World and Candy Crush, there’s a new game in town that’s going to have all the gays shook.

A new dating simulator, aptly named Dream Daddy, is being launched next month and it’s, erm, certainly a niche concept to say the least.

“A Dad Dating Simulator is a game where you play as a Dad and your goal is to meet and romance other Hot Dads. Available July 13,” said the creators in a tweet.

Take a look at the plot of the game, although we use that term loosely: “You and your daughter have just moved into the sleepy seaside town of Maple Bay only to discover that everyone in your neighborhood is a single, dateable Dad! Will you go out with Teacher Dad? Goth Dad? Bad Dad? Or any of the other cool Dads in this game?

“With minigames, sidequests, and a variety of paths and endings, Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator is this year’s most anticipated Dad-based game.”

Dare we say, we’re low-key into it? There’s seven date-able dads in total, and the player will also get to create their own dad to play.

The game will be released via Steam on July 13.