The New York Mets shared a picture from inside their locker room over the weekend after their win against the Miami Marlins.

Despite their victory, their celebrations soon ended up taking a back seat after fans noticed something strange about the image they had shared.

In the picture, which was tweeted from the team’s official account, player T.J. Rivera posed in front of some stalls.

Fine right? Wrong. Take a look:

In the bottom right hand corner, fans spotted what appeared to be a giant sex toy just casually chilling in the background.

When the team noticed their mistake, the tweet was instantly deleted. But in a time of screenshots and receipts, the image was quickly shared across the web anyway.

Awkward.

More stories:

Theresa May addresses ‘deeply troubling’ treatment of gay men in Chechnya

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman reveals how his husband helped him get sober