Colton Haynes has teased that he plans to become a father “soon”.

It’s been a busy month for the Teen Wolf star, 28, who announced his engagement after his boyfriend, Jeff Leatham, popped the question in Las Vegas during a romantic break.

Despite only going public with his relationship last month, the handsome actor has now taken things a step further and appeared to reveal plans to start a family with his fiance.

Fans have noticed that Colton has updated his Instagram bio, where he now describes himself as a “soon to be father”.

His bio now reads: “Uncle. Soon to be father. Traveler. Actor. Goof.”

Something you want to tell us, Colton?

The star first broke news of his engagement on Instagram alongside an adorable picture of himself sharing a kiss with his future husband.

Accompanying the romantic picture, he told his followers: “Overwhelmed by all of the love & support y’all have been sending @jeffleatham & I on our engagement. The fact that so many people love love as much as we do is truly inspiring and I feel so humbled.

“Who woulda thought that a lil ole Kansas boy would meet a country boy from Utah & embark on journey that truly feels like one in the movies? I wish the same for everyone out there. No matter who you love…don’t be afraid to love hard 🙂 #whatmoviesaremadeof #LoveWins.”

Speaking to E! News, Haynes went on to say: “I’m so blessed and happy for the future and my life together with Jeff.”

Attitude has reached out to Colton’s rep for comment.

