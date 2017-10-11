Two gay men have become the first same-sex married couple to adopt in Germany.

Michael and Kai Korok married on October 2, just one day after same-sex marriage was made legal in the country.

Now, the pair have become the first same-sex couple to adopt, becoming the proud parents of two-year-old Maximilian.

The Koroks have known the child since he was born as they took him in as foster parents.

Then, when Germany finally legalised gay marriage and gave gay couples equal rights in adoption, they took legal responsibility over Maximilian.

When asked about being the child’s legal parent, Michael Korok said: “It is a wonderful feeling to be jointly registered as parents.”

Markus Ulrich from the Lesbian and Gay federation in Germany told Gay Star News: “We are feeling really emotional. Especially for people who have fought for 25 years for this moment. It’s quite amazing. It’s super exciting.”

He adds: “We’re really thankful.”

The Berlin Kreuzberg district court approved the couple’s application today (October 10), eight days after the pair officially married.

