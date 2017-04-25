He rose to fame on Skins, and since then Nicholas Hoult has become one of Hollywood’s main leading men.

The British star, who had his breakout role opposite Hugh Grant in About a Boy, stars in new Netflix film Sand Castle.

He stars alongside Henry Cavill as Matt Ocre, a young riflemen who is tasked with saving a village in Iraq.

The film, which is based on true events, has been getting great reviews since its release over the weekend, and features Nick stripping off for a shower scene.

Check him out below:

