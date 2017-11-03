Radio 1 Breakfast host Nick Grimshaw slipped into the backseat of Attitude’s Jaguar last month for the Virgin Holidays Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

Speaking to Attitude, Grimshaw revealed that his biggest style icon is A$AP Rocky who “manages to make everything look good.”

The 33-year-old also stated that style is “personal” before explaining: “People can wear a t-shirt and jeans like James Dean and look really stylish and if I wear that, it doesn’t look quite as good.”

Check out the full interview with Grimshaw below:

