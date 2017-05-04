Nick Jonas has revealed whether he thinks he’s the hottest Jonas brother.

While Kevin Jonas remains out the limelight, there’s been a constant debate between fans over Joe and Nick ever since both launched their own careers away from the group.

While at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles where he was being awarded with the Hero Award, Nick opened up about his rivalry with Joe.

“I don’t know if I can answer that, because either way it’s going to sound weird if I do,” he explained.

“We both put in our work at the gym. When we’re going to the same gym, it gets a little competitive. Maybe we can just be a hot brother duo instead.”

Last month, it was announced that Nick’s TV show, Kingdom, is coming to an end.

The fighting drama, which saw Nick’s character, Nate Kulina, struggling to come to terms with his sexuality, will finish at the end of its third season.

It was a groundbreaking role for the former teen star, whose character Nate came out to his brother in the latest season of the show in a heartwarming scene.

