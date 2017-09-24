Nick Jonas just sent his fans into total meltdown.

The former Attitude cover star and all around total babe sat down with Buzzfeed over the weekend to promote his brand new single, Find You.

During the interview, the hunky star was tasked with reading out some thirsty tweets that fans have @’d at him over the past few months, and he didn’t leave out the ruder ones.

“Nick Jonas is literally my daddy,” said one fan.

Another tweeted: “Nick Jonas could choke me on any holy day,” to which the star coyly responded: “Into choking are we? Makes two of us…”

We can’t BREATHE.

“Nick Jonas can bit my nipple and snatch it out of my body and I would say thank you daddy,” added another.

Shockingly none of our tweets were read out, despite the volume in which we send them. There’s also next time we guess.

Watch the clip below: