Nick Jonas’ TV series Kingdom has been cancelled.

The fighting drama, which saw Nick’s character, Nate Kulina, struggling to come to terms with his sexuality, will finish at the end of its third season.

It was a groundbreaking role for the former teen star, whose character Nate came out to his brother in the latest season of the show in a heartwarming scene.

AT&T Audience Network and Endemol Shine Studios executives said in a joint statement to Deadline that they are looking forward to giving the series a great sendoff.

“We are looking forward to the upcoming third and final season of Kingdom.

“We expect season three to be a great one and appreciate the hard work and dedication from creator and show runner Byron Balasco, as well as the entire cast and crew. We could not be more proud to have worked with all of them on such an amazing series.”

Nick’s always been an outspoken advocate for the gay community, and last year he insisted that he was “willing” to go wherever the story line would take him.

“It’s an incredibly important story on all levels – acceptance isn’t the first word in this (fighting) world. I’m willing to go on the journey wherever it takes me… I’m committed,” he explained.

