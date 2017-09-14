Nico Tortorella has revealed that he’s in a polyamorous relationship with a gay woman.

The 29-year-old actor, who stars on smash hit TV series Younger, identifies as pansexual, and has opened up about his life with fitness coach Bethany Meyers.

The couple have been together for over a decade, but their relationship is entirely open.

“I’m not in an open relationship so I can go out and just fuck whoever I want,” he told People. “For me, it’s more about the ability to emotionally connect with people outside of my primary partner.”

“The fact of the matter is we’ve only been shown one story since basically the beginning of time and that’s man, woman and family — and that’s it.”

It’s not the first time Tortorella has opened about his sexuality.

Earlier this year, the handsome star revealed that he feels sexual attraction towards both men and women.

“I can be emotionally, physically attracted to men,” he said. “I can be emotionally, physically attracted to women.

“The ‘B’ in LGBTQ-plus has been fought for, for so long. I’m not going to be the person that’s like, ‘No, I need a ‘P,’ I need another letter!’ I stand by people that have paved this way for somebody like me.”

The Scream 4 actor, who was previously involved with social media star Kyle Krieger, said during an appearance on The View earlier this year that it tends to be LGBT+ people who tend to have more of an issue with his sexual identity.