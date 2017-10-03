Younger star Nico Tortorella has stripped off for a bath in several new Instagram snaps.
The 29-year-old actor, who identifies as pansexual, was shot by photographer Olivier Simille as he rubbed himself clean.
Tortorella shared one of the many snaps on Instagram alongside the caption: “I’m clean. I promise.”
Photographer Olivier Simille also shared several snaps of the shoot on his Instagram channel, and it’s left fans wanting more.
This isn’t the first time the actor got naked for Instagram, and we’ve got all the best ones.
Meanwhile, the actor previously opened up on his polyamorous relationship, saying: “It’s not just so I can f**k anyone I want.”
