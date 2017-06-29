Feeling playful? Well today’s hottest fashion offering comes from the brand spanking new collaboration between Nicopanda and Tom of Finland.

Creative Director, Nicola Formichetti, takes inspiration from the iconic homoerotic illustrations, pairing them with slogans such as ‘Come to Daddy’, to create a tongue in cheek collection, guaranteed to make a statement.

Tom of Finland was a Finnish artist known both for his stylised highly masculinised homoerotic fetish art, and his influence on late twentieth century gay culture. He has become perhaps the single most influential creator of gay imagery, creating over 3500 illustrations over the course of four decades from the 1950’s to the 1990’s.

The new collection features tees, tanks, bombers, hoodies, caps and badges in delicious shades of black, pink and white. The launch coincides with current Pride celebrations taking over the summer months, whilst profits from the collection will also go towards the Tom of Finland foundation, which is dedicated to protecting and preserving erotic art and erotic arts education.

The collection is available exclusively on www.nicopanda.com. So what are you waiting for? We personally think a ‘Come to Daddy’ tee is the perfect attire this Pride.