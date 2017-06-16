Nicopanda & Tom of Finland have teamed up for an exclusive collaboration.

Nicola Formichetti is forever the provocateur of fashion. With the innate ability to just be, well, fucking cool, his latest project for his brand Nicopanda collaborates with Tom Of Finland.

There is plenty to choose from- an incredible reversible puffa jacket, caps, vests, tees, with slogans such as ‘Come to Daddy’ and ‘Slave for you’. To top it off, they’ve included the infamous illustrations of Tom of Finland, full of exaggerated bulges, leather pups, and muscles, as well as pin badges with ‘masc’ ‘femme’ and ‘twink’ on them.

We want all of this collection. We’re ready to come to daddy.

Photographer Leigh Keily and Fashion Director shot a few pieces of the collection with male model Austin Victoria at Wihelmina Models.

The collection is available 19th June (just in time for New York Pride)

NICOPANDA.COM