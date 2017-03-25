Thursday (March 23) marked the one-year anniversary of North Carolina’s HB2 being signed into law.

The bill, which bars transgender people from using the bathroom of the gender with which they identify, has been proven controversial, with several celebrities and businesses boycotting the state.

Now, however, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has given the state an ultimatum. If lawmakers fail to repeal the anti-LGBT law by April 18, the state could lose its chance to host championship games until 2022.

According to Gay Star News, this would include prolific events such as the NCAA Basketball Tournament, also known as March Madness.

In a statement released yesterday (March 24), the NCAA said:

“Last year the NCAA Board of Governors relocated NCAA championships scheduled in North Carolina because of the cumulative impact HB2 had on local communities’ ability to assure a safe, healthy, discrimination free atmosphere for all those watching and participating in our events. Absent any change in the law, our position remains the same regarding hosting current or future events in the state.”

The league said next week its various sports committees will begin making championships site selections for 2018-2022.

The site selections are based on bids received from across the country and, if North Carolina fails to repeal the law, they’ll lose their chance of hosting the events.

The NCAA previously pulled all championship events in 2016 and 2017 from the state and the ban could result in a loss of up to $250 million for the state.

